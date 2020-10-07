SI.com
Sacramento Kings Close in on Philadelphia 76ers Target Alvin Gentry

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up a long search for the team's new head coach last week by hiring former Los Angeles Clippers head coach, Doc Rivers. Not too long after Rivers signed on with the Sixers, rumors began flying that former New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry could end up in Philly as well.

With Brett Brown out of town, and Rivers being his replacement, the Sixers' newest head coach will have the opportunity to bring in some of his own assistant coach prospects. Since Gentry was available for a new job for the first time since 2015, Rivers considered offering him an associate head coach role. 

But the Sacramento Kings were in line for his services, too. On Tuesday night, New York Times writer Marc Stein reported the Kings were closing in on a deal to make Gentry Luke Walton's associate head coach. Then on Wednesday, Kings made it official.

“I’m excited to add Alvin’s valuable experience and leadership to the team,” said Kings' head coach, Luke Walton. “His veteran coaching perspective will be a great addition, and I look forward to working with him again to continue developing our group.”

Adding an experienced head coach to the Sixers' bench would've been quite beneficial for Philly. Unfortunately, the Kings pounced quicker for Gentry's services. It's unclear what Rivers' further plans are concerning the assistants on his staff. 

For the time being, the 76ers still have Ime Udoka on board. Although Udoka has had interest from several teams around the league to become a head coach -- the inquiring organizations such as the New York Knicks and the Chicago Bulls went elsewhere with their hires. If Udoka doesn't find any other suitors, there's a good chance he remains in Philly as Rivers' top assistant as Gentry is now out of the picture.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

