Seth Curry, Andre Drummond on Pace to Make Nets Debut Monday

A week ago, the Philadelphia 76ers employed Seth Curry as their starting shooting guard and Andre Drummond as Joel Embiid's backup.

After going through a week filled up with trade rumors and hypotheticals, the rumors eventually became a reality. And the Brooklyn Nets' interest in Curry and Drummond allowed Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey to make his dream trade.

James Harden is a member of the Sixers, as is Paul Millsap. Meanwhile, Ben Simmons, Curry, and Drummond will play for Brooklyn moving forward. As expected, Simmons' return to the court is going to take some time as he's missed more than half of the season as he held out from the 76ers.

Meanwhile, Curry and Drummond are on pace to make their Nets debut on Monday.

When the Brooklyn Nets faced the Miami Heat on the road on Saturday night, they didn't have any of their newest acquisitions available to them. Although Curry and Drummond are healthy and were on the bench with their team in South Beach, the Sixers-Nets trade was technically incomplete as Harden and Millsap hadn't taken their physicals just yet.

Before the Sixers faced the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night, Harden and Millsap met with their new teammates before undergoing their physicals. Then nearly halfway through the Sixers-Cavaliers matchup, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Harden and Millsap passed their physicals, and the trade was complete.

Now, Curry and Drummond are eligible to make their Nets debut, and they are on pace to do so on Monday night when Brooklyn takes on the Sacramento Kings.

According to Brooklyn's Monday morning injury report, Curry and Drummond aren't listed, which is a positive sign they'll be set to play.

The Nets and the Kings will tip off at 7:30 PM ET.

