Seth Curry Could Miss Warriors Matchup on Wednesday Night

The battle of the Curry brothers might not happen on Wednesday night in Golden State. As the Sixers are set to take on the Warriors for the first time this season, Philly's starting shooting guard Seth Curry is listed as questionable ahead of the matchup.

Lately, Curry's been dealing with soreness in his lower back. Although he didn't show signs of dealing with pain in any of his recent appearances on the court, the standout guard was suddenly added to the Sixers' injury report ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Sacramento Kings.

As tip-off approached late on Monday night, Curry was ruled out along with the veteran forward Tobias Harris, who was questionable with hip soreness ahead of the matchup. With Curry out of the lineup on Monday, the Sixers trotted out the Turkish veteran guard, Furkan Korkmaz, in the starting lineup.

On Wednesday night, they might have to make a similar move as Curry could miss his third game of the year, and it would become the first time he misses consecutive games this season.

Curry's absence in Philly's lineup is always noticeable. While they managed to pull off a miraculous upset on Monday without Curry and others, the Sixers are clearly a much better team when the veteran sharpshooter is on the floor.

This year, Curry has been off to quite a hot start. In the 16 games he played, Curry has averaged 15 points while shooting 50-percent from the field and 44-percent from beyond the arc. Also, he's made a career-high of 91-percent of his free throws.

The Sixers are guaranteed to be shorthanded on Wednesday against the Warriors as Ben Simmons, and Joel Embiid have already been ruled out. However, there's a chance that Curry could return along with Tobias Harris and Danny Green, who are also listed as questionable.

