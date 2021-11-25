Curry, Green to Return vs. Warriors While Harris Remains Out

The Philadelphia 76ers will conclude their six-game road trip while shorthanded once again on Wednesday night. Heading into the matchup against the Golden State Warriors, the Sixers ruled out Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid early.

Simmons, who has yet to make an appearance on the court with the Sixers, remained away from the team during the road trip as he continues to work on his mental readiness. Meanwhile, Embiid remains in Philadelphia as he has yet to be officially cleared by the NBA's health and safety protocol.

The good news is that Embiid's trending towards a return. However, he won't return to the floor on Wednesday, leaving the Sixers to roll with Andre Drummond at the starting center position once again.

In addition to Embiid and Simmons, the Sixers also listed three other key players on the injury report. Danny Green, who's missed the last few games with hamstring tightness, was upgraded to questionable on the initial injury report. He was ruled out early ahead of matchups in Utah, Denver, Portland, and Sacramento after re-injuring his hamstring in Indiana two weeks ago.

Tobias Harris was also questionable for the second-straight game as he's been dealing with hip soreness. Harris's setback started late in last Saturday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. After he exited the court early, Harris went on to miss Monday's game against the Kings.

Lastly, Seth Curry has also been dealing with a minor setback. Unlike Green and Harris, Curry's back tightness didn't force him to leave any games early. Instead, he was a late scratch on Monday night in Sacramento. After being left off the injury report for most of the day on Monday, the Sixers kept Curry on it as he was questionable for Wednesday's game in Golden State.

The good news for the Sixers is that both Curry and Green are available to play on Wednesday night, according to a team official. However, Tobias Harris is set to miss his second-straight game as he continues to deal with hip soreness.

