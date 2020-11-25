Seth Curry is Excited to Play Alongside Ben Simmons

News
Search

Seth Curry is Excited to Play Alongside Sixers Star Ben Simmons

Seth Curry is excited to play with the Sixers. He's specifically excited about playing alongside the team's All-Star, Ben Simmons.
Author:
Publish date:

Seth Curry is no stranger to playing with established or emerging superstars. During his stint with the Portland Trailblazers, Curry played with several star players in Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. 

Last season, Curry was sharing a court with Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic. Now, Curry's with the Sixers, who employ two young All-Stars such as Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

While most players in the NBA would be excited about the idea of having Joel Embiid on their team as the center, Curry is specifically excited to play with Ben Simmons as the fourth-year hybrid guard is a willing passer to sharpshooters like Curry.

"[I have a lot of] excitement, man," Curry said in regards to playing with Simmons. "First of all, he's a good player, man. You want to play with as many good players as possible. He's one of the best guys in this league on both sides of the ball -- offensively and defensively."

While Simmons and Curry have two completely different games, the veteran sharpshooter believes they could be a solid duo on the floor together. "I feel like me and [Simmons] are kind of a perfect match," Curry explains. "He's a bigger ball-handler and can make plays while defending multiple positions. I'm kind of a smaller scorer who spreads the floor, shoots, and can score in multiple ways."

The Sixers' front office planned to do all they could to surround guys like Simmons and Embiid with reliable shooters. Curry, who has drained 44-percent of his three-point shots in his career, will benefit from Simmons' willingness to kick the ball out to him at the perimeter just as much as the 76ers will benefit from his precise shooting.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

USATSI_13898394_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Seth Curry is Excited to Play Alongside Ben Simmons

USATSI_14699419_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Daryl Morey Isn't Fixated on Ben Simmons' Jumper

Brett Brown NBA Head Coaches Statement
News

Brett Brown's Firing Might've Signaled the End for Zhaire Smith

Philadelphia 76ers newest wing, Ryan Broekhoff.
News

Sixers Sign Former Mavericks Forward Ryan Broekhoff

USATSI_14485549_168388689_lowres
News

Doc Rivers is Looking Forward to Coaching Seth Curry

USATSI_14756239_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Scouts Give Kudos to Sixers for Danny Green, Seth Curry Trades

USATSI_15011351_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers' Dwight Howard Sends Farewell to Lakers

USATSI_14092620_168388689_lowres
News

Analyzing Sixers' Zhaire Smith Trade for Tony Bradley

USATSI_13770094_168388689_lowres
News

What's the Kings' Price Tag for Buddy Hield?