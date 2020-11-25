Seth Curry is Excited to Play Alongside Ben Simmons

Seth Curry is no stranger to playing with established or emerging superstars. During his stint with the Portland Trailblazers, Curry played with several star players in Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

Last season, Curry was sharing a court with Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic. Now, Curry's with the Sixers, who employ two young All-Stars such as Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

While most players in the NBA would be excited about the idea of having Joel Embiid on their team as the center, Curry is specifically excited to play with Ben Simmons as the fourth-year hybrid guard is a willing passer to sharpshooters like Curry.

"[I have a lot of] excitement, man," Curry said in regards to playing with Simmons. "First of all, he's a good player, man. You want to play with as many good players as possible. He's one of the best guys in this league on both sides of the ball -- offensively and defensively."

While Simmons and Curry have two completely different games, the veteran sharpshooter believes they could be a solid duo on the floor together. "I feel like me and [Simmons] are kind of a perfect match," Curry explains. "He's a bigger ball-handler and can make plays while defending multiple positions. I'm kind of a smaller scorer who spreads the floor, shoots, and can score in multiple ways."

The Sixers' front office planned to do all they could to surround guys like Simmons and Embiid with reliable shooters. Curry, who has drained 44-percent of his three-point shots in his career, will benefit from Simmons' willingness to kick the ball out to him at the perimeter just as much as the 76ers will benefit from his precise shooting.

