Curry, Hill Appear on Sixers' Injury Report for Game 5

When the Philadelphia 76ers fired up their first-round playoff series against the Washington Wizards, they had a clean injury report. Although they had a couple of players suffer minor injuries through the first few games, the Sixers hadn't ruled anybody out for games one through four.

That could change on Wednesday night.

As the Sixers return home for Game 5 on Wednesday, they have a few names on the injury report leading up to the matchup. The most notable name didn't come as a surprise as Sixers center Joel Embiid suffered a knee injury on Monday.

After leaving the game in the first quarter, the Sixers ruled Embiid out for the rest of the night as he dealt with knee soreness. Considering the team planned to have him undergo an MRI the following day, he was expected to be listed on the report.

Sure enough, he was. Embiid is doubtful on Philly's injury report for Game 5. Unfortunately, he's also not alone on the report. In addition to the big man, the Sixers have starting shooting guard Seth Curry listed along with the veteran point guard, George Hill.

Curry, who has dealt with ankle issues throughout the season, including the current playoff series, was spotted limping late in the game on Monday. According to a team official, Curry sprained his left ankle. While the injury has lingered lately, he's probable to play on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, George Hill suffered a left knee contusion on Wednesday, according to a Sixers official. Fortunately for him as well, he's probable as of Tuesday night. While changes to injury statuses can occur throughout the day, the 76ers seem likely to have everybody but Joel Embiid on the floor Wednesday night.

