September 28, 2021
Seth Curry's Minding His Business When It Comes to Ben Simmons
Walking around the Sixers practice facility trying to avoid discussing the infamous Ben Simmons saga wasn't easy on Monday.

But 76ers veteran Seth Curry did his best to keep his focus on the guys that were suited up in their game-day uniforms on the eve of training camp.

Will Ben Simmons show his face on Tuesday when the Sixers participate on their first day of practice ahead of the 2021-2022 season? It's unlikely. According to many reports, Simmons planned to hold out as early as August.

And at this point, the starting point guard is reportedly finished playing in a Sixers uniform as he's unwilling to play alongside Joel Embiid for what Sam Amick of The Athletic described as on-court fit purposes.

Seth Curry, who played alongside Simmons for the first time last season, enjoyed having a career-year next to the three-time All-Star. While Curry made it clear he would like to continue building with Simmons as his point guard, the veteran guard isn't going to poke his head into the situation in hopes of changing Simmons' mind.

“It’s the business of basketball," said Curry. "Me personally, I just mind my business, do what I need to do, and focus on myself. As far as an offseason and coming here, trying to better the team we got. I mean, Ben knows how I feel about him. I love playing with him and all that, but like I said I just mind my business and do what I need to do.”

Even if Curry wanted to go the route of attempting to get Simmons to change his mind, he more than likely wouldn't have an opportunity to do so. Last week, it was reported that Sixers players wanted to fly out to Los Angeles where Simmons stays during the offseason to meet with the guard.

On Monday, several members of the 76ers confirmed that Simmons wasn't willing to hear his teammates out as he's unlikely to change his mind. What's next for the point guard position in Philly? Only Doc Rivers knows for now. Regardless of who's in there, though, Seth Curry is looking forward to getting another opportunity to start with the Sixers after his successful first season in Philly. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

