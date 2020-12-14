Seth Curry Offers Positive Outlook on Sixers' Chemistry

Roster changes are inevitable every season in the NBA. Whether a team had good or bad chemistry, there's always bound to be different players coming and going before the next season begins.

This year, the Philadephia 76ers have changed everywhere. The front office is different, the coaching staff made a significant turnover, and there are several different players in the locker room as the preseason approaches.

Last year, it seemed the Sixers didn't have optimal team chemistry among the rostered players. While there weren't any major locker room issues, the team just didn't seem to click entirely. So, change was necessary this offseason.

One of the newer veterans, Seth Curry, recently weighed in on how the team is getting along as they've been practicing for nearly two weeks now. And so far, it sounds like the team is on the right path as the preseason approaches.

"I think we got a good group of guys who like each other," Curry stated on Sunday. "I mean, that goes a long way on the floor as far as enjoying being around each other in the gym." While the COVID-19 pandemic limits players from really building an off-court bond, Curry believes there's a silver lining to the situation.

"I think we're appreciating it a little bit more actually being in the gym after that long layoff earlier in the year," Curry continued. "Obviously, with COVID and all that, I mean guys aren't taking practices for granted. I know I'm not. I'm enjoying coming in and being around the fellas and working on our games."

The Sixers have a long season ahead, so a lot can change over time. But as Joel Embiid said late last week, "winning cures everything, it makes everybody happy." As long as the 76ers have good on-court chemistry, they shouldn't have any issues winning games. And if they're winning -- then everybody will be happy.

