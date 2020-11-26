News
Seth Curry Talks Steph Curry's Golf Game Ahead of Champions for Change

Seth Curry weighs in on his brother Steph Curry's golf game ahead of The Match: Champions for Change.
Author:
Publish date:

Basketball season isn't here just yet -- but Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry will be on televisions across the United States of America as he's set to hit the golf course with other legendary athletes.

Partaking in the match with Curry will be two-time Super Bowl Champion and five-time NFL MVP quarterback, Peyton Manning. Eleven-time All-Star and Philadelphia 76ers legend Charles Barkley. 

And of course, there always has to be a gold pro involved with the celebrity matches, so three-time Masters winner Phil Mickelson will be on the course ready to show everybody up. The match is set to take place at Stone Canyon in Arizona. 

As tee-time approaches closer, Steph Curry has been working on his game. And Steph's brother Seth Curry recently weighed in on how his brother's game has looked heading into the match this week.

"He's on top of his game," Seth Curry stated as he met with the Philadelphia media virtually for the first time on Wednesday. "I've never seen him playing better. We actually went on a little golf trip last week, and he was legit -- on the par a couple of times. I would say he's hot. He's playing the best he ever played, and it's gonna be fun to watch."

As for Sixers legend Charles Barkley, Seth Curry doesn't believe the rumors that he's better at golf than he used to be. "That's what I hear," Curry said in regards to Barkley's improved swing. "It's hard to believe." 

Curry, Manning, Barkley, and Mickelson will duel it out at Stone Canyon on Friday, November 27. The match is set to begin at 3 pm EST. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

