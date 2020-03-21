All76ers
Top Stories
News

Seton Hall's Myles Powell Dreams of Playing For Philadelphia 76ers

Justin Grasso

The NCAA season ended abruptly in 2020. Like most sports leagues across America, NCAA Men's Basketball had to shut down on short notice due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Some professional leagues are working on getting the 2019-2020 season back in action at some point when things begin to settle.

But for college sports, the season is officially canceled. March Madness is no longer going to happen in 2020, and as expected, players are devastated. For some, that's the end of their basketball playing careers, if the NCAA doesn't grant them another season of eligibility for the 2020-2021 schedule.

For others, they will have the opportunity to continue their careers in the pros. That's the situation Seton Hall guard Myles Powell is currently in right now. Although Powell is believed to be a mid-to-late second-round pick in the NBA, he could've really used the exposure that comes with playing in the NCAA's big tournament to improve his stock.

Earlier this week, Powell was unsettled while thinking about what happens next. Without the tournament or additional workouts for NBA squads due to the pandemic, it's becoming harder for prospects to stand out to the pro teams. Thankfully for Powell, he landed a big-time nod from the Associated Press on Friday as he was named First-Team All-America.

That will look good for him as he approaches the draft, which is still on schedule for late June until further notice. While Powell will be grateful for landing on any team where he's a nice fit and embraced by coaches and teammates, there is one team he hopes to land with potentially; That's the Philadelphia 76ers.

During a recent interview with NJ.com's Adam Zagoria, Powell revealed he dreamt of getting drafted to the Sixers. As a Trenton, New Jersey native, playing for the Sixers would “be a dream come true."

“Me growing up really close to Philly when A.I. [Allen Iverson] was there, just wanting to be like ‘The Answer,’” Powell said, per Zagoria. "My favorite football team was the Eagles, my favorite baseball team is the Phillies. Philadelphia, that stadium is 30 minutes from my home." While Powell knows he can't be picky, and would quickly embrace any city or organization that drafts him -- landing an opportunity on the Sixers is clearly a number one priority.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Philadelphia 76ers: Tobias Harris is Imagining There's Still a Season Going on

Philadelphia 76ers veteran Tobias Harris is bored enough to pretend the NBA season is still going on.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Al Horford Sends a Message to Fans During NBA Suspension

Sixers' new big man Al Horford recently recorded a video with a message to NBA fans as the suspension lives on.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Ben Simmons Defends James Harden's Defense While Streaming

Sixers All-Star guard Ben Simmons came to Rockets guard, James Harden's, defense as he was streaming a game of Call of Duty the other night.

Justin Grasso

NBA G League: 2 Delaware Blue Coats Make Rookie Wire's Top-30 for 2020

With the NBA G League on hiatus, USA Today's Rookie Wire assembled a Top-30 players list for 2020. Two Delaware Blue Coats have cracked the list.

Justin Grasso

NBA's Latest Practicing Update is Bad News for the Sixers

The NBA has updated the ruled regarding practice during the suspension and it's not great news for the Sixers.

Justin Grasso

Three Members of the Sixers Franchise Test Positive for COVID-19

The Sixers have announced on Thursday that three members of the organization have tested positive for COVID-19.

Justin Grasso

NBA G League: Will Sixers' Affiliate Delaware Blue Coats Finish Their Season?

With NBA suspending all operations, the NBA G League could be in danger of closing down -- effectively ending Sixers' affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats 2020 progress.

Justin Grasso

NBA News: Sixers, Rest of the League Ordered to Shut Down Practice Facilities

The NBA has told the Sixers and the rest of the league to shut down their practice facilities for the time being.

Justin Grasso

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Touches on Three Important Topics

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has spoken up on Wednesday night.

Justin Grasso

Report: Sixers Players Tested for Coronavirus Earlier This Week

Earlier this week, the Sixers underwent tests for the coronavirus.

Justin Grasso