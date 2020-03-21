Seton Hall's Myles Powell Dreams of Playing For Philadelphia 76ers

The NCAA season ended abruptly in 2020. Like most sports leagues across America, NCAA Men's Basketball had to shut down on short notice due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Some professional leagues are working on getting the 2019-2020 season back in action at some point when things begin to settle.

But for college sports, the season is officially canceled. March Madness is no longer going to happen in 2020, and as expected, players are devastated. For some, that's the end of their basketball playing careers, if the NCAA doesn't grant them another season of eligibility for the 2020-2021 schedule.

For others, they will have the opportunity to continue their careers in the pros. That's the situation Seton Hall guard Myles Powell is currently in right now. Although Powell is believed to be a mid-to-late second-round pick in the NBA, he could've really used the exposure that comes with playing in the NCAA's big tournament to improve his stock.

Earlier this week, Powell was unsettled while thinking about what happens next. Without the tournament or additional workouts for NBA squads due to the pandemic, it's becoming harder for prospects to stand out to the pro teams. Thankfully for Powell, he landed a big-time nod from the Associated Press on Friday as he was named First-Team All-America.

That will look good for him as he approaches the draft, which is still on schedule for late June until further notice. While Powell will be grateful for landing on any team where he's a nice fit and embraced by coaches and teammates, there is one team he hopes to land with potentially; That's the Philadelphia 76ers.

During a recent interview with NJ.com's Adam Zagoria, Powell revealed he dreamt of getting drafted to the Sixers. As a Trenton, New Jersey native, playing for the Sixers would “be a dream come true."

“Me growing up really close to Philly when A.I. [Allen Iverson] was there, just wanting to be like ‘The Answer,’” Powell said, per Zagoria. "My favorite football team was the Eagles, my favorite baseball team is the Phillies. Philadelphia, that stadium is 30 minutes from my home." While Powell knows he can't be picky, and would quickly embrace any city or organization that drafts him -- landing an opportunity on the Sixers is clearly a number one priority.

