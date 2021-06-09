Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.COM
Search
An Unlikely Hero Emerges for Sixers in Game 2 Win

An Unlikely Hero Emerges for Sixers in Game 2 Win

Author:
Publish date:

The Sixers took the floor Tuesday night looking to bounce back from their game 1 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. While they were in control for most of the game, things got dicey in the second half. 

What adjustments were going to be made was a big focus heading into Game 2. Doc Rivers made multiple changes from Game 1, including with his rotations. After a poor performance on Sunday, Rivers finally abandoned the all-bench lineup. 

Even with staggering the starters to play with the bench, the second unit continued to struggle. At the end of the first half, the Sixers still had zero bench points.  

Seeing how bad that unit was struggling, Rivers decided to dig deep into his bench. He called on Shake Milton to enter the game and try to the second unit a lift. 

This move seemed shocking at first as Milton struggled greatly against the Wizards in Round 1. That was not the case on Tuesday against the Hawks. Moments after checking in, Milton knocked down a step-back three to give the Sixers their first bench points of the game. 

After that first shot went in, Milton was off to the races. In a five-minute stretch, he scored 11 points, including a trio of makes from beyond the arc. This spark not only helped the Sixers pull away for good but gave Joel Embiid some added rest in the process. 

Despite finding himself on the outside of the rotation, Milton never stopped working. He knew there would come a time when his number will be called and made sure he was ready for it. 

Game 2 was a much-needed bounce-back game from Milton. He looked like the Milton we are accustomed to seeing for the first time this postseason. Now that his cold spell looks to be over, the focus shifts to building off of this stellar performance. 

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.

USATSI_16227131_168388689_lowres
News

An Unlikely Hero Emerges for Sixers in Game 2 Win

USATSI_16137615_168388689_lowres
News

De'Andre Hunter Out for Entire Series vs. Sixers

USATSI_16146167_168388689_lowres
News

James Harden Ruled Out Game 3 vs. Bucks

USATSI_13636923_168388689_lowres
News

Doc Rivers Credits Jokic for Beating Out Embiid for MVP

USATSI_15563151_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Sixers Among Betting Favorites to Land Damian Lillard

USATSI_16059184_168388689_lowres
News

NBA News: Pacers Fire Nate Bjorkgren After One Season

USATSI_14686726_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Harris Happy to See Shake Milton Overcome Playoff Struggles

USATSI_16226521_168388689_lowres
News

Embiid Shrugs Off MVP Snub and Keeps Eyes on the Prize