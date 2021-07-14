Report: Sixers Aren't Guaranteed to Trade Ben Simmons

Yesterday, we received the latest update in the Ben Simmons saga that has taken over this offseason. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Sixers have opened up trade conversations involving Ben Simmons. Reports have come out of teams reaching out about the three-time All-Star, but it now feels like Daryl Morey is open for business.

There is no denying that Simmons' stock took a hit after his performance against the Hawks in the postseason. Earlier this season, Simmons almost netted the Sixers James Harden. Now, a player of that caliber might be off the table.

Even with his shortcomings in the playoffs, Simmons is still a highly-skilled player. He is arguably the league's best and most versatile defender, along with being one of the top playmakers. Teams will have to put together a package of equal value if they intend to acquire Simmons.

Morey has held firm on the asking price in a Simmons deal. The team will only move him if they are landing an All-Star caliber player in return.

This is not a situation where a team is in dire need to move off one of its star players. The Sixers were the number one seed in the Eastern Conference last season, and Simmons played a big hand in it. Morey is not going to trade him just for the sake of doing so.

With such a high asking price, speculation has already begun on Morey not finding a trade partner for the former number one pick.

Marc Stein reported on Tuesday that there is talk around the league of Simmons starting next season in a Sixers' uniform.

"Some rivals believe Morey is as willing as any executive in his position to let Simmons and Embiid start a fifth season together if necessary," wrote Stein.

Simmons and Embiid have shown they can be successful together. Morey is right in not moving on from Simmons if a deal that makes sense never surfaces. He is sure to have a backup plan in mind if a trade doesn't happen before training camp.

Since arriving in Philadelphia, Morey has done a fine job revamping the Sixers' roster. He is sure to continue his quest of building a championship roster, whether that means moving Simmons or holding off until the right moment comes along.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.