Sixers Add Simmons to Injury Report Ahead of Kings Matchup

The Philadelphia 76ers knew they would be shorthanded against the Sacramento Kings before Saturday even rolled around.

As their star center Joel Embiid went down with a knee injury last week, he's been ruled out with a bruised knee for at least the next couple of weeks as he has to get re-evaluated by next weekend.

In addition to Embiid's absence, the Sixers also lost starting guard Seth Curry the other night. As the 76ers hosted the Milwaukee Bucks at home for the first time this year, Curry went down with a suspected ankle injury late in the fourth quarter.

After undergoing further tests the following day, Curry was diagnosed with a left ankle sprain. Although his injury doesn't seem as severe as Embiid's, he was ruled out for the next two matchups against the Kings and the New York Knicks.

Now, another name has been suddenly added to the injury report late on Saturday afternoon. Per the NBA-wide injury report, the Sixers have added their starting point guard Ben Simmons as he's dealing with knee soreness.

Following Friday's practice, the Sixers didn't have any concerns regarding Simmons and his knee. So, the setback seems fresh.

The good news is that Simmons is still listed as probable, which means there's a good chance he could play. Also, he was present for the team's shootaround on Saturday morning.

However, that's not a guarantee. This isn't the first time this season Simmons is dealing with knee soreness, and he's missed a couple of games this year for the same reason before.

Philly and Sacramento will tip-off for their second meeting this season at 8 PM EST.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.