Sixers Add Blue Coats Standout After Stint With Mavericks

As the NBA altered its rules a bit amid the league-wide COVID-19 outbreak, many teams took the opportunity to sign players to ten-day deals.

Not only did veterans sitting at home waiting for their phones to ring with their next opportunity land chances to showcase they still got it, but a lot of NBA G League players earned opportunities.

When the Sixers used the hardship exception a couple of weeks ago, they added a veteran sharpshooter in Tyler Johnson. As the former Brooklyn Nets guard, who made a name for himself after several successful years with the Miami Heat, was available on the market, the Sixers added him as emergency depth.

Over the weekend, Johnson's ten-day contract expired. Unfortunately for him, the Sixers decided not to renew Johnson for another temporary stint.

Just because the Sixers didn't bring Johnson back doesn't mean they aren't planning to use the exception again. On Monday night, the Sixers made another roster move as two more players entered the health and safety protocol.

A Fresh Face on the Roster

24-year-old Philadelphia-born guard Charlie Brown Jr. might not have played for the 76ers before -- but he's quite familiar with the organization as he started the year as a member of their affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

After appearing in 11 games for the Blue Coats, Brown was one of many G League prospects to land a ten-day deal on a main roster. First, Brown inked a deal with the Dallas Mavericks. He checked into three games and averaged five minutes on the floor.

Following his short stint with the Mavs, Brown found himself garnering interest from the Sixers. Sure enough, Philadelphia's President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, announced the Sixers signed the young guard to a ten-day deal on Monday night.

Brown, who averaged 16 points while shooting 40-percent from three with the Blue Coats, was available for the Sixers during their Monday night matchup against the Houston Rockets. Although he didn't make his Sixers debut, the young guard will be around for at least the next week as the team lacks depth currently.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.