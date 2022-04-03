Sixers Add Joel Embiid to Injury Report vs. Cavaliers

The Philadelphia 76ers took the court on Saturday afternoon for a matinee matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.

Lately, the Sixers have been relatively healthy, and nothing about that changed when the two Eastern Conference teams went to battle on Saturday.

After the Sixers wrapped up the game with a dominant 144-114 victory to climb out of their three-game slump, the team hit the road to Cleveland as they are set to face the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second night of a back to back on Sunday.

Unlike Saturday's game, the Sixers have a notable name on the injury report. When Philly released their first injury report of the afternoon, the star center Joel Embiid was present. According to the Sixers, Embiid is listed as questionable due to left ankle soreness.

There was a point during Saturday's game when Embiid was spotted limping a bit and clearly in pain, but it wasn't significant enough to get him off the court. And as the matchup progressed, Embiid seemed healthy.

While the big man did leave the game early as he checked out in the third quarter with just 31 minutes played, his exit from the matchup didn't have anything to do with a physical setback.

Considering the Sixers had a significant lead over the Hornets at the end of the third quarter, Philly's head coach Doc Rivers gave the big man the rest of the afternoon off as the Sixers cruised to a victory.

After the game, Embiid addressed reporters and didn't mention anything about his ankle. While Doc Rivers stated he expects the entire team to play on Sunday, it seems there is a chance Embiid could get the night off.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.