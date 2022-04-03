Skip to main content
Sixers Add Joel Embiid to Injury Report vs. Cavaliers

Sixers Add Joel Embiid to Injury Report vs. Cavaliers

The Philadelphia 76ers took the court on Saturday afternoon for a matinee matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.

Lately, the Sixers have been relatively healthy, and nothing about that changed when the two Eastern Conference teams went to battle on Saturday.

After the Sixers wrapped up the game with a dominant 144-114 victory to climb out of their three-game slump, the team hit the road to Cleveland as they are set to face the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second night of a back to back on Sunday.

Unlike Saturday's game, the Sixers have a notable name on the injury report. When Philly released their first injury report of the afternoon, the star center Joel Embiid was present. According to the Sixers, Embiid is listed as questionable due to left ankle soreness.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There was a point during Saturday's game when Embiid was spotted limping a bit and clearly in pain, but it wasn't significant enough to get him off the court. And as the matchup progressed, Embiid seemed healthy.

While the big man did leave the game early as he checked out in the third quarter with just 31 minutes played, his exit from the matchup didn't have anything to do with a physical setback.

Considering the Sixers had a significant lead over the Hornets at the end of the third quarter, Philly's head coach Doc Rivers gave the big man the rest of the afternoon off as the Sixers cruised to a victory.

After the game, Embiid addressed reporters and didn't mention anything about his ankle. While Doc Rivers stated he expects the entire team to play on Sunday, it seems there is a chance Embiid could get the night off.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_. 

USATSI_18009521_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Kevin Durant's 55 Points Not Enough to Beat Hawks

By Justin Grasso1 hour ago
USATSI_18007019_168388689_lowres
News

James Harden, Sixers Credit Pace for Blowout Win vs. Hornets

By Justin Grasso3 hours ago
USATSI_17822677_168388689_lowres (3)
News

Cavaliers Victory Keeps Sixers Waiting to Clinch Playoff Spot

By Justin Grasso18 hours ago
USATSI_18007291_168388689_lowres
News

Embiid, Sixers Climb Out of Slump With Blowout Win vs. Hornets

By Justin Grasso21 hours ago
USATSI_17892471_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Sixers Could Clinch Spot in NBA Playoffs on Saturday

By Justin GrassoApr 2, 2022
USATSI_17494928_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Hornets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Saturday

By Justin GrassoApr 2, 2022
USATSI_17285145_168388689_lowres (1)
News

NBA Rumors: James Harden Assured Kevin Durant He'd Re-Sign With Nets

By Justin GrassoApr 2, 2022
USATSI_17494893_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Hornets: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Saturday

By Justin GrassoApr 2, 2022