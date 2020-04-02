All76ers
Top Stories
News

Al Horford Joins Sixers Trend of Making Big Donations

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers organization is the gift that keeps on giving during these trying times. A few weeks ago, the team was going about everything business as usual. Then, a case of COVID-19 came about in the NBA, and everything changed.

When the Sixers concluded their matchup against the Detroit Pistons back in early March, they didn't anticipate it being their final matchup for a while -- but it was. Now, we're going on nearly a month without basketball. Soon, the 30-day hiatus that was set in place will be here, and it doesn't seem we're anywhere close to getting the season back.

But that doesn't matter right now. What matters at this moment is getting past the coronavirus pandemic so the world can be healthy once again. At this time, though, it's not easy. As COVID-19 continues to grow within the United States of America, the country is beginning to run low on resources to help.

Fortunately, there are people out there who able and willing to help. The Sixers are one of a handful of organizations in the NBA who have people from the franchise who are willing to help in many ways.

Recently, Sixers' Partners, Josh Harris and David Blitzer have made a handful of donations over the past week. Sixers' All-Star guard Ben Simmons kickstarted 'The Philly Pledge' and his fellow All-Star, Joel Embiid, made a generous donation of his own.

Now, Sixers' veteran big man Al Horford will join the club. The 76ers big man has donated $500,000 to aid the coronavirus pandemic in his home country of the Dominican Republic, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. However, not all of it will go to the Dominican Republic as Horford wanted to donate something to every region of the United States he played basketball in as well.

So in addition to the Dominican Republic, Horford is also making contributions to Michigan, Gainesville, Atlanta, Boston, and Philadelphia.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers' Josh Harris David Blitzer Donate to Cooper, CHOP During COVID-19 Pandemic

Philadelphia 76ers Managing Partner Josh Harris recently made two more donations to Cooper Hospital in Camden, Jersey and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons' 'Philly Pledge' Project Has Generated Over 1,700 Donations

Sixers guard Ben Simmons has launched 'The Philly Pledge' last week for coronavirus relief. Since then, it has helped generate over 1,700 donations.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers 'Very Happy' With Knicks Target Elton Brand

On Wednesday, rumors indicated that the New York Knicks had interest in potentially scooping up Elton Brand if the Philadelphia 76ers let him go. That scenario seems unlikely.

Justin Grasso

New York Knicks Reportedly Have Interest in Sixers GM Elton Brand

The New York Knicks will have their eyes on the Sixers this offseason to see if Elton Brand will be dismissed from Philly's General Manager role.

Justin Grasso

NBA News: Another Conference Ends Without Full Clarity on a Return

NBA League officials held another conference on Wednesday. Unfortunately, there isn't any clarity on a potential return at this time.

Justin Grasso

How is Sixers' Josh Richardson Staying In Shape During NBA Suspension?

Sixers starting shooting guard Josh Richardson doesn't have access to a gym at the moment. So how is the 76ers' starter staying in shape with the NBA on hold?

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: How Sixers' Franklin,Other NBA Mascots Are Dealing With Suspension

Ben Pickman of Sports Illustrated recently dove into the NBA mascot world to see how the face of team's are coping with the league's suspension.

Justin Grasso

NBA News: Lakers, Kevin Durant & Other Nets Clear of COVID-19

Cases of COVID-19 within the NBA are beginning to clear up as all affected members of the Lakers and the Nets, including Kevin Durant, have been cleared from the coronavirus.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Managing Partner Josh Harris Makes Third-Straight Donation

After being under much scrutiny last week, Philadelphia 76ers' Managing Partner Josh Harris bounces back by making a handful of donations this week.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Could End Up Playing NBA Playoffs in Atlantic City

The NBA Playoffs could potentially be played in one neutral site for all teams involved. Realistically, the Philadelphia 76ers could battle for the title in their backyard of Atlantic City.

Justin Grasso