The Philadelphia 76ers organization is the gift that keeps on giving during these trying times. A few weeks ago, the team was going about everything business as usual. Then, a case of COVID-19 came about in the NBA, and everything changed.

When the Sixers concluded their matchup against the Detroit Pistons back in early March, they didn't anticipate it being their final matchup for a while -- but it was. Now, we're going on nearly a month without basketball. Soon, the 30-day hiatus that was set in place will be here, and it doesn't seem we're anywhere close to getting the season back.

But that doesn't matter right now. What matters at this moment is getting past the coronavirus pandemic so the world can be healthy once again. At this time, though, it's not easy. As COVID-19 continues to grow within the United States of America, the country is beginning to run low on resources to help.

Fortunately, there are people out there who able and willing to help. The Sixers are one of a handful of organizations in the NBA who have people from the franchise who are willing to help in many ways.

Recently, Sixers' Partners, Josh Harris and David Blitzer have made a handful of donations over the past week. Sixers' All-Star guard Ben Simmons kickstarted 'The Philly Pledge' and his fellow All-Star, Joel Embiid, made a generous donation of his own.

Now, Sixers' veteran big man Al Horford will join the club. The 76ers big man has donated $500,000 to aid the coronavirus pandemic in his home country of the Dominican Republic, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. However, not all of it will go to the Dominican Republic as Horford wanted to donate something to every region of the United States he played basketball in as well.

So in addition to the Dominican Republic, Horford is also making contributions to Michigan, Gainesville, Atlanta, Boston, and Philadelphia.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_