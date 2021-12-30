Andre Drummond Cleared for Action vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Philadelphia 76ers have been slowly getting healthier. Like many teams across the NBA, the Sixers have dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak on their team. It all started with Georges Niang, who entered the NBA's health and safety protocol two weeks ago.

After Niang entered the protocol, two more members of the Sixers joined him as Philly's veteran center Andre Drummond and young guard Shake Milton both tested positive for the virus.

A few nights later, Sixers veteran forward Danny Green became the fourth member of the Sixers to enter the protocol this month. Fortunately for the Sixers, the COVID-related setbacks stopped after Green.

And at this point, guys that were in the league's health and safety protocol are beginning to get cleared for action once again.

Andre Drummond's Set to Return

Georges Niang was cleared for action on Sunday ahead of the Sixers' matchup against the Washington Wizards on the road. He played once again on Tuesday in Toronto, but none of the others were cleared just yet.

That will change on Thursday, though. According to the Sixers' Wednesday night injury report, their veteran center Andre Drummond is no longer listed. As the veteran big man was cleared from the protocol earlier this week, his playing status for Thursday's game depended on how he was feeling physically.

It seems Drummond is eager to get back on the court and is ready to roll. Not only was the veteran big man present for Philly's Brooklyn-based practice on Thursday, but his absence on the injury report is a sign he's cleared for action.

Thursday's game will be Drummond's first game back since Philly's December 16 matchup against the Nets. After missing the last four outings, Drummond is back and ready to back up Joel Embiid once again.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.