Andre Drummond, Shake Milton Enter Health & Safety Protocol

The Philadelphia 76ers have dealt with a handful of COVID-19-related setbacks this season. Last month, the team had a mini-outbreak as several members of the roster entered the NBA's health and safety protocol.

Tobias Harris, Isaiah Joe, Matisse Thybulle, and Joel Embiid all missed time due to COVID. Now, the Sixers are experiencing another small outbreak as the NBA deals with a significant amount of cases.

The Sixers lost their veteran backup power forward Georges Niang to the NBA's health and safety protocol earlier this week.

It appears Niang wasn't able to register several negative tests following his initial positive test as he's missed Wednesday's game against Miami, Thursday's game against Brooklyn, and has already been ruled out for Sunday night's game against New Orleans. For the last few days, the Sixers have avoided any new cases on their roster, but the trend has ended on Sunday.

Two More Players Are Added...

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Sixers' backup center, Andre Drummond, entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol ahead of Sunday's game.

In addition to Drummond, 76ers backup point guard Shake Milton will join him. With those two entering the protocol, they become the second and third members of the team to deal with COVID-related setbacks this month and the sixth and seventh Sixers players to enter the health and safety protocol overall this season.

Along with Drummond and Milton automatically ruled out for Sunday, the Sixers are missing a handful of players already, with Niang, Furkan Korkmaz, Ben Simmons, and Jaden Springer out. Also, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are listed as questionable, which puts the Sixers in a difficult situation ahead of Sunday night.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.