Sixers Assign Paul Reed to Delaware Blue Coats Once Again

The Philadelphia 76ers are getting much healthier these days after the team has dealt with several COVID-19 outbreaks. Although there are still a few injury-related setbacks the team is dealing with, the Sixers aren't lacking depth in the frontcourt.

Therefore, the team has decided to assign one of their young veterans to their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, once again.

On Tuesday, the Sixers have sent the second-year forward/center Paul Reed to the Blue Coats, according to a team official.

Reed, who's quite familiar with the developmental league, has had several stints in Delaware this season as the Sixers have Andre Drummond and the rookie Charles Bassey behind Joel Embiid and Georges Niang backing up Tobias Harris.

The former second-round pick is no stranger to the Blue Coats. Last season, Reed was one of several two-way players the Sixers employed throughout the year. As he was a rookie on a two-way deal, the Blue Coats had the opportunity to utilize Reed for the entire 2021 G League season down in the Orlando bubble.

With the Blue Coats, Reed thrived. Not only was he named the G League Rookie of the Year, but he was also the developmental league's Most Valuable Player as he helped the Blue Coats notch a spot in the playoffs and made a run for the title.

Eventually, Reed was upgraded to a standard NBA contract. This season, he's spent more time with the Sixers' main roster, but he appeared in eight games with the Blue Coats earlier in the year. Averaging 30 minutes on the court, Reed put up 20 points per game while coming down with 12 rebounds. He also averaged 3.9 assists, 1.3 steals, and two blocks.

After spending some time away from the Blue Coats, Reed will make his return once again. He'll join Sixers rookie Jaden Springer, who was assigned to the team last week.

