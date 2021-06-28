Sixers Select Baylor's Jared Butler in 2021 NBA Mock Draft

The 2021 NBA Draft is a month away. To prepare for the big event, the Philadelphia 76ers' front office spent this week in Chicago as many prospects showcased their talent in front of hundreds of scouts and front office personnel at the combine.

With the draft nearing, mock drafts are starting to flood the internet, giving basketball fans an idea of who their team could potentially take with their picks. For the Philadelphia 76ers, they'll select their first prospect with the No. 28 pick this year.

After clinching the first seed in the Eastern Conference and making it as far as the second round, the 76ers didn't collect themselves a high-end first-round pick. However, there are always diamonds in the rough.

In CBS Sports' latest mock draft, conducted by Kyle Boone, the Sixers go with another guard in this year's draft. Just last season, the Sixers selected Kentucky point guard Tyrese Maxey with their 21st overall pick. In the eyes of Boone, they'll double dip this season as they're selecting Baylor's Jared Butler in this case.

The Explanation for Butler

"Jared Butler was referred to a fitness to play panel at the combine after undergoing medical exams in Chicago, so his stock is in limbo as we wait to learn more. If he's cleared, he's a clear first-round talent, though. Butler was the Final Four MOP for title-winning Baylor whose court vision, creation skills and above-average 3-point shooting makes him uniquely positioned to contribute to a Philly team that is in dire need of everything he can bring to the table."

Last season, the Sixers employed just two points guards in Ben Simmons and Maxey. Considering Simmons will likely get moved to another position if he ends up remaining in Philly, the 76ers definitely could use some more help at the position.

The 20-year-old Baylor standout brings plenty of college experience to the table. Unlike Maxey, who played just one season in college before declaring for the draft, Butler spent three seasons with the Bears.

He started in 21 of 34 games during his freshman season. In the following two years, Butler started in all 60 games he appeared in. Each season, he improved in every major offensive category. He went from putting up 10 points per game his freshman year to collecting 16.7 last season.

After averaging 35-percent of his threes on five attempts per game two seasons ago, Butler finished his college career, hitting 41-percent of his three balls on six attempts per game. The Sixers certainly need another fearless guard who can create his own shot and be a threat from beyond the arc. Butler, if healthy and available at 28, would be an ideal selection for the 76ers.

