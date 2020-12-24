Ben Simmons, Dwight Howard Put in Overtime Following First Win

Despite picking up their first win on Wednesday night in the season-opener against the Washington Wizards, the Philadelphia 76ers aren't entirely satisfied. For three quarters on Wednesday, the Sixers looked rusty and a bit out of sorts.

Thankfully for the Sixers, the bench bailed out the starters a couple of times, and Philly's center Joel Embiid took over in the fourth quarter and helped lead the 76ers to victory.

Overall, the 76ers were happy to get the victory -- but it wasn't a moment to celebrate -- especially not for the two-time All-Star Ben Simmons and the backup center, Dwight Howard.

Not even 20 minutes after the Sixers wrapped up Wednesday's game, Howard and Simmons were back out on the court at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia to get some shots up after the game. Following his post-game practice session, Simmons credited Howard for pushing him to put in overtime.

"It's something I need to do," Simmons said as he explained why he went back out on the floor for a workout. "Dwight's been pushing me to get better. He came out to the floor with me. He's just pushing me. He wants me to be great, and I really appreciate that -- I respect him a lot."

Howard hasn't been in Philly for more than a month at this point, but he's already been a great example for Simmons, and the fourth-year guard is appreciative of the veteran's guidance. "He's somebody that's come into this organization and pushed me -- and believes in me," Simmons continued. "To have that, and to have somebody do that, it feels good and makes you wanna work. It makes you hungrier, and to have that is great."

