NewsSI.COM
Search

Sixers' Ben Simmons Makes 2021 NBA All-Star Team, Tobias Harris Left Out

Ben Simmons is an All-Star again.
Author:
Publish date:

Last week, the Philadelphia 76ers found out that their starting center Joel Embiid would represent the team in the 2021 NBA All-Star game as a starter for the fourth-straight season. 

Also, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers found out that he would coach Team Kevin Durant as Philly remained at the top of the Eastern Conference.

This week, the NBA planned to finalize the rosters, and the Sixers hoped that two more of their players would make it. 

Unfortunately, only one other has cracked the roster. Sixers guard Ben Simmons has been named an All-Star once again for the third-straight season.

Although Simmons got off to a slow start offensively this year, it didn't take long for the young guard to flip a switch and start looking like an All-Star. 

Last week, when the fan, media, and player votes were revealed, it seemed Simmons could be on the outside looking in for the first time in a couple of years, but it turns out the coaches around the NBA pulled through for him.

As for Sixers veteran Tobias Harris, he won't make the cut. Harris has been one of the Sixers' best players offensively from the jump and has held his own on defense. 

Although his 20 points-per-game, 51-percent from the field, and 40-percent from three looks good on paper, Harris didn't receive enough love in the polls. Therefore, he will go down as a notable snub this season. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

USATSI_14053784_168388689_lowres
News

Ben Simmons Makes 2021 NBA All-Star Team, Tobias Harris Left Out

USATSI_13770584_168388689_lowres
News

Kyle Lowry Won't Play Again vs. Sixers on Tuesday

USATSI_15609681_168388689_lowres
News

Shake Milton Lays Out Plan for Sixers' Struggling Bench Unit Moving Forward

USATSI_15609687_168388689_lowres
News

Tobias Harris Admits Frustrations With Being Overlooked

USATSI_15609288_168388689_lowres
News

Seth Curry Appears on Injury Report Ahead of Rematch vs. Raptors

USATSI_15570364_168388689_lowres
News

Tobias Harris Defends Furkan Korkmaz as he Struggles

USATSI_15584956_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Show Interest in Pistons' Blake Griffin?

USATSI_12674722_168388689_lowres
News

Lowry to Sixers Is Something to Monitor, but Not Bet On