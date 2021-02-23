Ben Simmons Makes 2021 NBA All-Star Team, Tobias Harris Left Out

Last week, the Philadelphia 76ers found out that their starting center Joel Embiid would represent the team in the 2021 NBA All-Star game as a starter for the fourth-straight season.

Also, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers found out that he would coach Team Kevin Durant as Philly remained at the top of the Eastern Conference.

This week, the NBA planned to finalize the rosters, and the Sixers hoped that two more of their players would make it.

Unfortunately, only one other has cracked the roster. Sixers guard Ben Simmons has been named an All-Star once again for the third-straight season.

Although Simmons got off to a slow start offensively this year, it didn't take long for the young guard to flip a switch and start looking like an All-Star.

Last week, when the fan, media, and player votes were revealed, it seemed Simmons could be on the outside looking in for the first time in a couple of years, but it turns out the coaches around the NBA pulled through for him.

As for Sixers veteran Tobias Harris, he won't make the cut. Harris has been one of the Sixers' best players offensively from the jump and has held his own on defense.

Although his 20 points-per-game, 51-percent from the field, and 40-percent from three looks good on paper, Harris didn't receive enough love in the polls. Therefore, he will go down as a notable snub this season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_