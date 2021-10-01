Simmons Acknowledges List of Hefty Fines Coming His Way

Back in August, key members of the Sixers organization flew out to Los Angeles to make a pitch to their three-time All-Star Ben Simmons. As the star guard's agent requested a trade on his behalf months prior, the 76ers wanted to salvage the situation as they didn't have any desirable trade offers on the table.

A presentation from Daryl Morey, Doc Rivers, Josh Harris, and Elton Brand didn't do the 76ers any favors as Simmons stood firm on his trade request. Not only did he make it clear he wanted to be traded still, but Simmons told his employers that he didn't plan to show up for work when training camp rolls around.

Considering training camp is mandatory, Simmons will be fined for his absence as expected. However, the star guard plans to hold out for as long as he's a member of the Sixers.

Since Daryl Morey and the front office don't seem to have any plans to trade Simmons anytime soon, he could end up holding out for all of the 2021-2022 season.

In that case, Simmons will see a ton of hefty fines. Recently, Bobby Marks of ESPN broke it down. And when an image of Marks' assessment regarding the fines hit Instagram, the disgruntled Sixers star saw it and acknowledged it with a "like."

Everybody knew Simmons was going to play hardball this season. As many assumed the star would eventually show up for work since the fines would rack up throughout the course of the year, Simmons reportedly made it clear behind the scenes that he will take the entire year off and face the consequences that come with doing so if he's not traded to another team.

Realistically, Simmons could lose a lot of money this season. While the Sixers are willing to trade him, they will not dish out the three-time All-Star for pennies on the dollar. Daryl Morey intends to wait for the right deal to come across his lap rather than give in and sell Simmons for less than what the Sixers think he's worth.

