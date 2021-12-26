Skip to main content
    Ben Simmons' Agency Asks for NBA All-Star Votes on Twitter
    Ben Simmons' Agency Asks for NBA All-Star Votes on Twitter

    Ben Simmons has yet to take the floor for the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2021-2022 NBA season. That hasn't stopped his agency, Klutch Sports, from asking for All-Star votes from fans on Twitter on Christmas day, though.

    Voting for the big showcase fired up on Saturday. Therefore, NBA teams started campaigning for their players to get retweets on Twitter as each retweet counts as an early vote from the fans, per NBA.com.

    Klutch Sports, who represents tons of NBA players, put out a separate tweet for each member of the agency's roster, including Ben Simmons.

    What're the chances Simmons gets in the All-Star game? Slim, of course. However, Klutch's decision to put out a tweet attempting to land votes for the 25-year-old three-time All-Star is working for the wrong reasons. 

    Simmons Racking Up the Votes

    With each retweet counting as a vote, Klutch Sports has garnered over 13,000 retweets when they mentioned Simmons with the official All-Star voting hashtag.

    Simmons currently leads the pack in votes from Klutch Sports' Twitter account. To compare, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is the first player to trail Simmons in votes from the Klutch account by roughly 10,000 votes.

    While most of Simmons' "votes" are likely frustrated Philly fans that quote tweeted Klutch's tweet, the numbers still count for the disgruntled guard.

    Simmons might get the retweet votes, but a lot more goes into the process of getting selected for the All-Star game. While Simmons has landed a ticket to the big showcase for the last three seasons, his absence through the Sixers' first 32 games of the year will almost certainly keep him off the court in Cleveland in late February.

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_. 

