Ben Simmons Drops Career-High 42 Points vs. Jazz on Monday

Lately, Philadelphia 76ers starting point guard Ben Simmons has come out in games a lot more aggressive than usual. While the Sixers' offense typically runs through the starting center Joel Embiid, Simmons had worked hard on getting his points early as well. On Saturday against the Phoenix Suns, Simmons was off to a red-hot start in the first half with 16 points.

But in the second half, he attempted just one shot and ended up finishing the game with only 18 points in the 120-111 loss to Phoenix. On Monday, Simmons and the Sixers geared up for another road matchup against the Utah Jazz, and this time around, they didn't have Joel Embiid on the floor to help them out.

As the big man was ruled out moments before tip-off with back tightness, Simmons decided to take it upon himself to put the Sixers on his back offensively from the gate. And this time around, he didn't take his foot off the gas. In the first quarter alone, the two-time All-Star looked better than ever as he was a perfect 7-for-7 from the field, totaling for 19 points in 11 minutes.

While his two-point effort in the second quarter wasn't nearly as impressive as his opening performance, the Sixers guard had more in store for the second half as the Sixers needed somebody to step it up against the top team in the Western Conference.

After a 21-point performance in the first half, Simmons checked in for just under nine minutes in the third quarter. The veteran guard shot 4-for-6 from the field and went to the free-throw line three times.

Although Simmons isn't recognized as an efficient free-throw shooter, he managed to knock down five of his six attempts. His 13-points third-quarter allowed Simmons to head into the final phase of the game tied at his career-high of 34 points.

In no time, Simmons exceeded his career-high during the fourth quarter. The star guard remained aggressive as he attempted to help his team form a fourth-quarter comeback against the Jazz, who scored at will all night.

Simmons ended the game with 42 points in 38 minutes of action. He also secured a double-double with 12 assists and almost picked up the triple-double as Simmons collected nine total rebounds. While his performance was nothing short of spectacular, the Sixers couldn't get it done in Utah on Monday night.

After a hard-fought game without Embiid, Simmons and the 76ers fell short as they took on a 134-123 loss. With that defeat, the Sixers will head home from a four-game West Coast road trip with a 1-3 record. They will return to the court on Wednesday night to host the Houston Rockets.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_