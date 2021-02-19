Sixers' Ben Simmons Considered a Gametime Decision vs. Bulls

Philadelphia 76ers two-time All-Star Ben Simmons had a monster night on Monday against the Utah Jazz. Although the Sixers struggled to come out on top with a win, Simmons managed to put up 42 points, a new career-high for the veteran.

Unfortunately, Simmons hasn't had the opportunity to build on Monday night's success. Heading into the matchup against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, it seemed Simmons was ready to go.

But a couple of hours before tip-off, the Sixers added him to the injury report. 76ers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned that Simmons was dealing with the stomach flu. And although he was questionable, Rivers didn't hesitate to rule Simmons out of the matchup and roll with Matisse Thybulle in the starting lineup.

Philly was hopeful to have Simmons back in the mix on Friday night against the Chicago Bulls, but it's unclear if he's ready to return yet or not. On Thursday night, the Sixers kept Simmons on the injury report but upgraded his status from out to probable.

However, Doc Rivers hinted that the fourth-year guard is more on the questionable side. Not only is Simmons far from a sure thing to play, but Rivers revealed that his starting point guard was not a participant at the team's shootaround on Friday morning.

For the time being, Simmons' status remains unclear. With less than two hours to go before tip, Rivers still isn't sure if he'll have his full starting lineup in the mix on Friday. If Simmons doesn't get the green light to go, then the Sixers will likely start Matisse Thybulle once again.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_