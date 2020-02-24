Report: Sixers PG Ben Simmons' Injury Could Have 'Longer-Term Implications'

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently dealing with some tough setbacks. First, it was their starting center Joel Embiid, who had to miss roughly three weeks worth of games due to a torn ligament in his hand. Then, the starting shooting guard Josh Richardson missed chunks of time twice this season due to hamstring troubles.

Now, the team's point guard, Ben Simmons, is currently dealing with an unknown back injury, which could keep him out for quite some time. Typically, Simmons is a player who is reliable when it comes to availability. Just last season, he appeared and started in 79 games for the Sixers. And the year before that, he started in 81 games after missing his entire rookie season due to a foot injury.

This year, Simmons has played in 54 of the Sixers' 57 games. He missed two matchups early on in the year due to a shoulder injury. And lately, his absences have been the result of a lower-back injury, which occurred last Wednesday as Simmons went up for a rebound in practice. Simmons attempted to push through the pain this past Saturday in the matchup against the Bucks, but he quickly realized he couldn't withstand the tightness.

At this point, the Sixers' medical staff is putting Simmons through a series of tests to try and figure out what's wrong with his back, and how long will this unspecified injury keep him out. On Monday, a Sixers' spokesperson described the situation as "ongoing," as the All-Star guard continues to undergo evaluations.

According to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, sources believe Simmons' injury will have "longer-term implications than simply the 76ers' upcoming road trip." The team will hit the road on Wednesday for a matchup against Cleveland before returning home for a back to back game on Thursday against Knicks.

Following those two matchups, the Sixers will fly out West for a four-game road trip with games against the Lakers, Clippers, King, and the Warriors. At the moment, there's no definitive timetable for Simmons, but recent reports indicate he could potentially miss the next couple of weeks, depending on the final diagnosis. The Sixers expect to have an update on Tuesday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_