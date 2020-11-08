SI.com
Sixers' Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid & More React to Joe Biden's Victory

Justin Grasso

It's been a long week for the United States of America. And a lot of the hard work by Philadelphia 76ers players are seemingly paying off. Throughout their time in the bubble this past summer, Sixers players encouraged NBA fans to register and vote in the United States as the Presidential election was approaching.

Last Tuesday, election day came and went as America waited on the edge of its seat throughout the long drawn out process of counting votes across the Nation. On Saturday, most media organizations made official projections to name former Vice President Joe Biden as the President-elect for the United States of America.

After spending months promoting Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, several Sixers players took to social media on Saturday to celebrate Biden and Harris' eventual win over the current sitting U.S. President, Donald Trump.

Ben Simmons

Back in October, Ben Simmons announced he was voting through the mail via Twitter. When he tweeted out a picture of his ballot, the 24-year-old All-Star made it known he would vote for Biden and Harris.

So when the news became official to him on Saturday, Simmons poked a little bit of fun at the situation. During the debate phase between Trump and Biden last month, the President fired off the quote "bad things happen in Philadelphia," which, to no surprise, was embraced by Philly residents from all over. 

With President Trump on his way to defeat, Simmons released a graphic stating the opposite quote, "good things happen in Philadelphia," as the city was key to helping Biden win the state of Pennsylvania in the election this year. 

Joel Embiid

Back in 2016, Joel Embiid expressed displeasure in the fact that President Trump got elected. At the time, he tweeted out that America "was tanking," a phrase quite familiar with Sixers fans all over. While Embiid wasn't happy with America's decision to get Trump into office, the Sixers center was looking to trust the process. On Saturday, Embiid fired off a celebratory tweet as he believes the process is ready to pay off. 

Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris is excited about the outcome of this year's election. By now, we all know Harris endorsed Kamala Harris as he joined the soon-to-be Vice President for a discussion last month on 'ReMaking America.' 

While the Sixers veteran took to Twitter to celebrate on Saturday, he made it clear he didn't intend to rub the results in the face of Americans who voted for the other candidates. Instead, Harris preached positive energy over everything. And if anybody has a problem with that, the Sixers forward encourages them to simply unfollow. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

