Ben Simmons Lands With OKC in 3-Way Mock Trade

Although the Philadelphia 76ers didn't make Ben Simmons available on the trade block right away after the season ended last month, a recent report from The Athletic's Shams Charania indicated Daryl Morey and the Sixers are officially open for business.

While it's become apparent the Sixers won't trade Simmons for the sake of getting something done, it has become quite clear that there is a real shot of Simmons getting dealt to another team for the first time in his career this offseason.

With trade rumors flying over the past few weeks, certain publications are beginning to put together mock deals, creating possible scenarios for the Sixers if they do move forward with dealing Simmons in the trade market.

Recently, Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley crafted a three-team trade involving the Sixers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Houston Rockets. As expected, Simmons is the centerpiece of the trade coming from the Sixers' side.

The Deal

In Buckley's mock trade, the Sixers are sending out three players, including Simmons, Shake Milton, and George Hill. Milton and Simmons both land in OKC with the Thunder while Hill would head to Houston.

In return for the three prospects, the Sixers land a haul of picks and players. Headlined by veteran point guard Kemba Walker, the 76ers get a package of Eric Gordon, Kenrich Williams, the No. 16 pick from OKC, the No. 18 pick from OKC, via Miami, the No. 34 pick from OKC, a 2024 first-round pick from OKC via the Clippers, and a 2025 first-round pick, which is top-six protected, from the Thunder, originally from the Sixers.

The Case

"Kemba Walker is technically a four-time All-Star, though he's injury-discounted for now after fighting a left knee problem for the past year-plus. When he's right, though, he can be the perimeter scorer, shooter and shot-creator Philly's offense needs.

Here, the Sixers would fetch a second backcourt scorer in Eric Gordon, who's had his own injury issues of late but is a proven shot-maker and attacker when healthy. Kenrich Williams is a 26-year-old glue guy who played all five positions this season. The incoming picks would become extra trade chips for president of basketball operations Daryl Morey to go seek out more win-now deals."

It's no secret the Sixers have a need for an experienced ball-handler who's a three-level threat on offense. Walker fits the bill, but his recent injury history is surely a concern. As the Sixers already have injury problems with their top star Joel Embiid, it's less than ideal to chase another star who's unreliable in the health department.

The package of picks in return for Simmons would be great for a team that's not competing for a championship now, but in Philly's front office's eyes, that's not where they're at. Sure, they could take on those assets and use them as trade chips to land another notable player, but there's no guarantee a deal is out there for that.

Unless the Sixers are getting a surefire All-Star that will make a significant difference in the postseason as early as next season, they are likely to hold onto Simmons.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.