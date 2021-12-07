Ben Simmons Seems to Like Idea of Teaming Up With Lillard

Despite receiving a trade request from the 25-year-old multi-time All-Star Ben Simmons, the Sixers have yet to move the young star. Although they fielded offers back in the summer, the Sixers' front office didn't receive any deals worth making.

Therefore, the Sixers held onto Simmons, hoping for one of two things to happen.

One, Simmons returns and plays for the 76ers once again.

Or two, another star across the league grows disgruntled and requests a trade of their own.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard had all eyes on him during the offseason as reports hinted he might be the next All-Star to seek a trade.

However, he shot down that notion several times and started the year off with the Trail Blazers. At this point, over 20 games into the 2021-2022 NBA season, both Simmons and Lillard remain on the same roster.

The Sixers, who are currently 12-11, have yet to see Simmons in action this year. Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers are 11-13 and dealing with issues both on and off the court. Simmons remains disgruntled as he desires a trade. Lillard is reportedly growing frustrated with the Blazers as his team underwhelms.

While Lillard could undoubtedly take a similar route to Simmons's and ask for a fresh start somewhere else, the Portland star instead wants to remain loyal to the organization that drafted him and hopes they actually land Simmons so they can join forces, according to Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic.

"Lillard intends to give the Trail Blazers organization time to find its next leader of basketball operations. But beyond the front office component, the face of the franchise still wants significant changes to the roster. Multiple sources have told The Athletic that Lillard would like to play with Philadelphia 76ers three-time All-Star Ben Simmons. The Trail Blazers’ league-worst defense would instantly improve, and sharing a backcourt with a non-shooter could work given Lillard’s high-volume usage."

Would Simmons be open to landing in Portland? His Instagram activity hints he would embrace it. On Monday, Bleacher Report posted about Lillard's reported desire to play with the Sixers guard. And one user that liked it stood out to fans.

Ben Simmons' account was among thousands of users that liked the post. Is that surprising? Not really. For months, Simmons has made it clear he's done with the Sixers and doesn't intend to play for them again.

While it's been thrown out there that he would like to play for a California-based team, Simmons ultimately seems to be fine with playing for anybody else at this point. If that's truly the case, it shouldn't come as a surprise he would embrace joining forces with a six-time All-Star guard.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.