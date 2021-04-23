Ben Simmons Set to Miss Fourth-Straight Game vs. Bucks on Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers will be shorthanded once again on Saturday as their starting point guard Ben Simmons is set to miss his fourth-straight matchup.

Although Simmons hasn't suffered any injuries lately, the last time the three-time All-Star appeared on the court was last Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers. After helping his team defeat the Clippers, Simmons and the Sixers got two days off.

Going into Monday night's game against the Golden State Warriors, Simmons was listed as questionable due to an undisclosed illness. While Sixers head coach Doc Rivers couldn't specify what Simmons was dealing with, the organization made it clear that Simmons' illness is non-COVID related.

"I have no idea [how long he'll be out]," Rivers said on Monday. "I've used this before, but I am not a real doctor. I didn't do the exam, I don't know. Whenever someone has a cold, everyone thinks COVID, and it wasn't COVID. I expect him back [soon], but I can't guarantee that. I just don't know how bad it is."

Simmons was once again questionable heading into Wednesday's matchup against the Phoenix Suns. A little before tip-off, the team ruled him out officially. When asked whether Simmons would make the trip to Milwaukee for Thursday night's game or not, Doc Rivers couldn't say for sure.

According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Simmons did not travel with his team on Wednesday night, and he was also ruled out of Thursday's matchup against the Bucks as well.

"I don't know [if Ben will be back or not by Saturday]," Rivers said following Thursday night's loss. "We'll see. Right now, I would say 50/50, best. I'm an optimist, but I don't know. Clearly, it's more serious [than we thought]. Not serious where he's going to miss a lot of games, but it's more serious than we hoped for because he's still missing games. We just need him to get well."

Unfortunately for the Sixers, Simmons will not make the trip to Milwaukee after all. According to the team's Friday night injury report, Simmons is already ruled out due to his illness. Now, Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder is the next possible chance for Simmons to return to his team's lineup.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.