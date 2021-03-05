NewsSI.COM
Search
Sixers' Ben Simmons Gets Praised by LeBron James, Kevin Durant During All-Star Draft

Sixers' Ben Simmons Gets Praised by LeBron James, Kevin Durant During All-Star Draft

LeBron and Durant wanted Ben Simmons on their team.
Author:
Publish date:

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant participated in the 2021 NBA All-Star draft on Thursday night to get the players selected and divided into teams for Sunday evening in Atlanta.

Early on in the draft, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid went off the board as he was selected third-overall by Kevin Durant. Therefore, Embiid will play with his usual head coach, Doc Rivers, who was selected to coach Team Durant.

As for Ben Simmons, he'll be on the other team. To no surprise, Simmons ended up on Team LeBron once again. As a reserve, Simmons was only eligible to be taken in the second round of the draft. Three picks in, LeBron selected Simmons, which disappointed Durant as he wanted the Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

"With my second pick in the second round, I'm gonna go with Ben Simmons. Mr. Play hard every possession from the Philadelphia 76ers," James said.

Not a bad player to receive compliments from, huh? As we know, Simmons and LeBron go back as the Lakers star has taken Simmons under his wing since he was a top prospect coming out of High School. So, the praise wasn't shocking.

But Kevin Durant's disappointed reaction when LeBron selected Simmons was also another form of praise for the Sixers guard. "I wanted Ben Simmons," Durant said as he slowly nodded. "I wanted Ben." Unfortunately for Durant, he won't get the dynamic duo that is Simmons and Embiid at the All-Star game this season. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

USATSI_15490764_168388689_lowres
News

Ben Simmons Garners Praise From LeBron, Durant During All-Star Draft

USATSI_15643944_168388689_lowres
News

Gobert, Mitchell Pay for Critical Comments Following Loss to Sixers

USATSI_11645687_168388689_lowres
News

Are the Sixers Showing Interest in Former Pistons Forward Blake Griffin?

USATSI_14045975_168388689_lowres
News

Joel Embiid Confirms He'll Play in 2021 NBA All-Star Game

USATSI_12181947_168388689_lowres
News

Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid Will Face Each Other in 2021 NBA All-Star Game

USATSI_15580322_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers, Red Bull Donate for Every Steal Matisse Thybulle Gets This Season

USATSI_15665473_168388689_lowres
News

Joel Embiid, Donovan Mitchell Joke Around on Twitter

USATSI_15666114_168388689_lowres
News

Embiid Sounds Off on Critics Following Dominant Matchup vs. Gobert