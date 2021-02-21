Ben Simmons Set to Return vs. Raptors on Sunday

After a big game against the Utah Jazz last Monday, Sixers guard Ben Simmons hasn't been seen on the court. As the 76ers were anticipating his follow-up performance after collecting a career-high of 42 points against the Jazz, the two-time All-Star suddenly came down with a sickness as the team returned to Philly.

Heading into Wednesday night's game against the Houston Rockets, Simmons didn't appear on the injury report until late. Moments before Sixers head coach Doc Rivers addressed the media for his routine pregame press conference, he ruled Simmons out of the matchup and rolled with Matisse Thybulle in the starting lineup.

The following game came on Friday night as the Chicago Bulls traveled to Philly. While Simmons was on the injury report, the Sixers had him listed as probable with an illness. However, Doc Rivers once again couldn't promise Simmons would play against the Bulls. Therefore, he made it seem as if Simmons was going to be a game-time decision.

Not even an hour after Rivers addressed the media for a pregame press conference, and the 76ers ruled Simmons out for the matchup. Although they played without him for the last two games, the Sixers managed to win both matchups against the Bulls and the Rockets.

The good news is Simmons made the road trip to Tampa as the Sixers are set to take on the Toronto Raptors on Sunday evening. And the even better news is Simmons is cleared for action after missing the last two games. With Simmons back in the mix, the Sixers have their entire starting lineup healthy again for the first time since last Saturday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_