Ben Simmons Shows Off his Shooting in New Workout Video

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to training camp in a few weeks. In the meantime, members of the Sixers are preparing for the upcoming season by doing their own thing and working with personal trainers somewhere other than Camden.

Sixers guard Ben Simmons packed up and left for Los Angeles following Philly's disappointing Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the playoffs. Although Simmons' temporary move to Los Angeles ignited trade rumors even more, the Sixers All-Star has been living in LA during the offseason for the last few years now.

Aside from the fact that the Sixers are actually shopping Simmons for a potential trade, this offseason hasn't really been different for Simmons. All summer long, he's been out in LA and working with Chris Johnson.

And the infamous summer workout videos of Ben Simmons dominating in an empty gym have surfaced the net several times this season. On Friday, a fresh batch of summer Simmons highlights hit social media once again.

Three-pointers, mid-range jump shots, aggressively driving to the rim -- Simmons was doing it all in his recent workout. In past offseasons, a mashup video of Simmons doing it all offensively would charge Sixers fans up and get them excited for what's to come.

But at this point, many basketball fans, in general, have stopped fooling themselves when it comes to these videos. Although Simmons remains an impressive player with notable limitations, stepping out of his comfort zone in a game-setting is something that he's failed to do season after season.

So, as the offseason workout videos continue to surface and make their rounds, nobody will become convinced that Simmons is going to unleash that part of his game in front of thousands of fans in an arena until they see it next year.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.