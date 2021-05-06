Ben Simmons Silences Houston Rockets Fans Urging Him to Shoot

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons is no stranger to hecklers. Ever since he's come to the NBA, the former first-overall pick has taken a lot of heat for the way he plays the point guard position.

In a shooter's league, Simmons isn't one to take three-pointers, mid-range, or even short-range jump shots consistently, which is odd considering the position he plays. However, the veteran guard was still named an All-Star three times over the last few seasons despite not taking the shot that everybody desires on a nightly basis.

During Simmons' first couple of seasons in the NBA, he was scrutinized for not being able to shoot. These days, it's clear Simmons can knock down shots that aren't layups or dunks -- he just chooses to pass them up more often than not.

Knowing he isn't always willing to launch a jump shot, it's become an easy target for hecklers not only in Philadelphia -- but outside of the Wells Fargo Center too. On Wednesday night, as Simmons and the Sixers took on the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center in Texas, Rockets fans might've urged Simmons to give the crowd what they were asking for -- and it paid off.

"Shoot it! Shoot it, Ben! Shoot it, you're scared!"

Several fans got loud while taunting the Sixers star, and surprisingly, Simmons took a tough fadeaway jumper to collect a tough basket while making it look easy. Over the last few games, Simmons has clearly been getting more comfortable with his jumper. While he's not attempting shots like that a ton, it seems the veteran guard is looking to slowly but surely expand his game, which will certainly silence the critics.

