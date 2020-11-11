Sixers' G League Affiliate Announces Jameer Nelson Hire

Jameer Nelson is returning to the NBA this season. The former St. Joe's standout and 20th overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft will assume a position within the Philadelphia 76ers' front office. Not only will he scout for the Sixers, but Nelson will also serve as the Assistant General Manager for the team's G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jameer Nelson to the organization as he takes the next step in his storied basketball career,” said Blue Coats' General Manager, Matt Lilly. “Jameer is a natural fit given his tremendous playing career, deep industry relationships, and strong connection to our communities on and off the court. I am eager to work with him as we continue to grow our program in Delaware.”

Nelson entered the NBA as a star guard back in 2004. He played ten total seasons for the Orlando Magic before hitting the free agency market and landing on a two-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks. During his debut season in Dallas, Nelson was traded to the Boston Celtics after 23 games.

The following year, Nelson packed his bags mid-season once again as he was shipped off to play with the Denver Nuggets in 2015. After final stints with the New Orleans Pelicans and the Detroit Pistons, Nelson decided to call it a career. At first, he attempted to garner a job coaching college basketball. Now, he's looking forward to working with the Sixers' organization within the front office.

“I can’t wait to get started. I am energized by the chance to help shape this organization’s future,” Nelson said. “I want to thank the 76ers and Blue Coats for the opportunity, and I look forward to using what I learned during my playing career to identify and elevate talent within our program.”

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_