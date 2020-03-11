Sixers' Head Coach Brett Brown Takes the High Road in Response to Jimmy Butler

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- When former Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter JJ Redick posted a picture of himself along with Jimmy Butler in front of two microphones on Tuesday, many were anticipating the drop of another installment of Redick's podcast. Considering Redick has spent time on the Sixers during the mysterious Jimmy Butler era, many were expecting some new and exciting tidbits regarding Butler's time in Philadelphia.

The former Sixer did not disappoint. Redick wasn't holding back with his questions. And as expected, Butler wasn't being too shy with his answers as well. After teasing the fact that something happened behind the scenes, which prevented Butler from returning to Philly this season, the Miami Heat forward was a bit reserved from providing details in the past.

With Redick though, Butler opened up. There weren't any issues between Butler, Joel Embiid, and Ben Simmons, as many have speculated before. Instead, Butler didn't seem too fond of Sixers' head coach, Brett Brown. First, Butler made it clear he didn't agree with Brown's decision to take the ball out of Simmons' hands in the playoffs last season.

Then, the former Sixer recalled a couple of meetings where he felt nothing was getting accomplished. Lastly, Butler heard the Sixers were trying to essentially "control him." So when the veteran star calculated all of the issues during his short stint in Philly together, Butler decided it was ultimately a bad decision to return to the Sixers.

Everything Butler revealed was a lot to take in, and most of it was a bad look for Brett Brown. Later on Wednesday, Brown had an opportunity to comment on the situation. Instead of denying anything in defense of the accusations, Brown took the high road while speaking in a room full of curious media members.

"I really don't have any [comments]," Brown stated. "I have heard about it. I understand what he's saying. I have not listened to it, and I doubt I will. It's the same conversation that I had with you all before when we played Miami. It was obviously brought up a lot. My comments remain -- he's having a hell of a year in Miami, and he's in a good place. We wish him well [with the Heat]."

Well, that should settle everything then. With Butler airing everything out and Brown refusing to hear everything that has been said, the Jimmy Butler-Sixers situation should finally be left in the past as both parties can look forward to officially moving on.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_