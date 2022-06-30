Skip to main content
Sixers Bring In Former Houston Rockets Guard Trevelin Queen

The Philadelphia 76ers added a couple of prospects within the first hour of the league's free agency opening on Thursday night.

Former Houston Rockets guard Trevelin Queen becomes one of the newest members of the Sixers’ roster. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Queen has agreed to a deal with the Sixers. Per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Queen's deal is worth $3.3 million over two seasons.

The 25-year-old guard got his start in the NBA after going undrafted out of Mexico State in 2020. Queen first signed with the Houston Rockets in November of 2020. After getting waived a month later, the young guard joined Houston’s G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. 

After his first season with the Rockets’ organization, Queen signed a training camp deal with the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of his sophomore effort. A month later, he was waived. Queen re-joined the Rio Grande Valley Vipers and eventually landed himself a two-way deal with the Rockets.

Last season, Queen started in 19 games in the G League. Averaging 35 minutes on the court, Queen put up 25 points per game while hitting on 47 percent of his shots from the field. Following his impressive G League campaign in year two, Queen was named the NBA G League MVP.

After a stint with Rio Grande and the Rockets, Queen will begin the next phase of his playing career as a member of the Sixers’ organization.  

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

