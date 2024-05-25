Sixers Compare Current Cap Situation to Golden State Warriors Dynasty
Thanks to the maneuvering of the James Harden trade, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves with an abundance of cap space. Armed with nearly $60 million to spend, their current situation has been compared to a modern dynasty.
In today's game, it's rare for a team like the Sixers to have this much financial flexibility. Unlike some of the other teams with money to spend, Philly has a lot to offer the top-tier free agents. They're in a position to contend right now and have a pair of star-level talents. Joel Embiid is a year removed from winning league MVP, and Tyrese Maxey is fresh off a breakout campaign.
While breaking down the Sixers potential offseason plans, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports touched on the Sixers' cap situation. He cited that the organization feels it's in a similar situation the Golden State Warriors were in when they signed Kevin Durant.
"Philadelphia, according to league sources, views its opportunity this summer as something just shy of Golden State’s rare opening to sign Durant as a free agent without the league’s cap smoothing in 2016. Teams with an MVP and an All-Star can’t typically afford to sign a maximum-salary third banana into room, while holding other avenues to spend and mid-level levers to pull, plus a cupboard of draft picks."
It might not be identical an situation as the Warriors, but there are some similarities. Between the cap space and draft picks at their disposal, they're in a position to improve their status as a contender overnight. Only time will tell if front office is able to create similar success as Golden State back then.