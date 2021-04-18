Sixers Could Face Warriors Without Steph Curry Once Again

Last month, the Philadelphia 76ers embarked on a difficult six-game road trip out West. As they traveled to California after a night in New York, the Sixers paid a visit to the Golden State Warriors on March 23.

While everybody anticipated a battle of the Curry brothers, nobody got it as both Steph Curry and Seth Curry missed the matchup as they were dealing with separate injuries. Seth, who rolled his ankle a few nights before the road trip, missed several games due to a sprained ankle.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry was dealing with a tailbone injury, which had him off the floor for a while. Both Curry brothers avoided notable injuries and eventually returned to the floor, but now they're dealing with separate injuries once again heading into Monday night's battle.

On Friday night as the Sixers were gearing up to take on the Los Angeles Clippers, Seth Curry was ruled out as he's dealing with a hip flexor. While his injury was sudden and doesn't seem to be serious, his status for Monday's game is up in the air.

As for Warriors guard Steph Curry, he was healthy heading into Saturday's matchup against the Boston Celtics. Per usual, Curry was doing his thing and dominating the competition as he dropped 47 points in 37 minutes of action.

However, late during the game, Curry rolled his ankle. Although he remained on the court and finished the game in the Warriors' loss to the Celtics, the veteran guard revealed after the game that he's not sure he'll be cleared for action when Monday night rolls around.

"I kept playing, so that's a good sign in terms of where the pain was, but we'll see how it responds tomorrow," Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area on Saturday night. It's kind of a guessing game at this point. But the fact that I could even continue was a good sign."

Curry missing Monday's game would be a bummer for the 76ers who haven't faced some of their recent opponent's best lately. When the Brooklyn Nets came to town on Wednesday, both James Harden and Kevin Durant missed the matchup. Then when the Los Angeles Clippers visited on Friday, Kawhi Leonard, Serge Ibaka, and Patrick Beverly sat. Now, there's a chance Golden State could be without Curry as he's made it clear he's unsure whether he'll play or not on Monday.

