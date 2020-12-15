Sixers Rookie Credits 3 Teammates for Showing Him the Ropes

Just two years ago, Philadelphia 76ers rookie Tyrese Maxey was in the midst of his senior season at South Garland High School. The former five-star recruit then went off to play his freshman season at the University of Kentucky the following year.

After playing in just 31 games for the Wildcats last season, Maxey was already eager to move on to the next phase of his playing career by declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft. Two years removed from his Senior season in Texas, Maxey is now partaking in his first NBA training camp as a member of the Sixers.

Two weeks ago, Maxey failed to make an appearance during the offseason's individual workout phase as he tested positive for COVID-19. Having the virus forced Maxey to miss the first couple of teamwide practices, but the young guard is finally cleared for action and participating with his teammates.

Considering the strange circumstances of this season, Maxey has a learning curve and isn't expected to understand everything right away.

However, the rookie guard has a few veterans around him who are willing to show him the ropes during his first NBA training camp. On Sunday, Maxey discussed the few teammates who have gone above and beyond to help him out so far this offseason.

"I think I'll say for the most part, definitely Tobias [Harris], Ben [Simmons], and Mike Scott for sure," Maxey revealed as he was asked which teammates have worked directly with him the most this offseason.

"It's amazing," Maxey continued. "It's amazing to have guys like that just, you know, who have been through the ropes. Guys who know the ins and outs of the league, know the way the game [goes], and the way coach wants us to play the game. It feels great to have those guys on my side."

Last season, Tobias Harris was known to take the Sixers' only first-round rookie, Matisse Thybulle, under his wing and guide him throughout his first NBA season. Mike Scott was also another veteran who was credited by Thybulle for being a veteran mentor.

While Simmons hasn't had the reputation of a hands-on leader in the past as he was learning the ropes of the NBA himself, the 24-year-old veteran is now becoming one of the more outspoken leaders on the Sixers. And considering Simmons had already had a relationship with Maxey before the former Kentucky guard was drafted, it comes as no surprise the Sixers veteran is taking the rookie under his wing.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_