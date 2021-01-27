Danny Green Looks Forward to Facing Lakers on Wednesday

Back in October, Philadelphia 76ers veteran Danny Green had no affiliation with the Sixers. At the time, the veteran forward was wrapping up a long season in the bubble, rocking purple and gold as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

For the second time in two seasons, Green worked on helping his team win the NBA Finals. The Lakers won it all before heading into a short offseason. Although Green still had a year left on his contract in Los Angeles, the Lakers wanted to go younger.

Therefore, Danny Green found himself traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder as soon as the NBA lifted the moratorium and opened up the trade market. Considering the Thunder were entering a rebuild, it was a matter of when, and not if, Green gets traded again. Sure enough, the former Laker landed in Philly weeks later.

Now, for the first time since October, Green will share the court with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the rest of the Lakers. This time, as a member of the Sixers, though. While Green isn't plotting revenge on the team that traded him or anything, he is excited to battle the champs -- as are the rest of the 76ers.

"I think everyone is looking forward to playing against the former champions," Green said on Wednesday morning. "That's a big game. Anytime you get to step on that floor and play a good team -- any team is a chance to get better for us."

For Green, he's especially excited because he knows his opponents quite well. "Anytime you get a chance to play against your former team or teammates, it's always a fun challenge," Green continued. "It's very competitive nature. So, I think we're all excited about this one because of who they are and what they represent in this league."

Danny Green and the Sixers will take on the Lakers for the first time this season on Wednesday. The matchup is set to tip-off at 7:30 pm est.

