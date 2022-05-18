Danny Green Guarantees He'll Return Next Season After Injury

Typically, when NBA players suffer significant lower-body injuries, they tend to take a season off to rehab and get one-hundred percent healthy before returning to the floor and risking further setbacks.

For Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Danny Green, he will do all he can to get back out on the court next season after suffering an ACL and LCL tear.

Early on during the Sixers' Game 6 matchup against the Miami Heat, Green was in the paint on the offensive end, looking to grab a rebound. Before he could make a move, his teammate Joel Embiid fell on Green, causing the veteran forward's knee to buckle.

Green remained on the floor in pain for a while. After getting helped back to the Sixers' locker room, Green was ruled out for the rest of Game 6 with a knee injury. After the 76ers dropped their final playoff game, Green's first step of the offseason was to get an MRI.

Although he hoped his injury wasn't too significant, Green received unfortunate news when he was diagnosed. While many might've initially assumed that Green could miss the entire 2022-2023 NBA season due to a torn ACL and LCL, Green is confident he will be back at some point next year.

"I'll make sure that I get back on the court, and it's not gonna take me a year," said Green on his SiriusXM podcast, Inside the Green Room. "I will be back before All-Star break. You gotta believe it. You heard it here first."

Honest as always, Green made it clear he's totally unsure of what his future holds. While he's signed on to play for the Sixers in 2022-2023, his contract isn't fully guaranteed until July. Since he hasn't had an opportunity to talk about his future with Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey just yet, Green believes anything can happen. No matter who he's playing for, though, Green is sure he'll play for them at some point next season.

"I will work my tail off to rehab to get back healthy," Green finished. "My body and my bones usually heal pretty well. I don't have any bad habits. So yeah, I think I'll be back in time to help a team in the playoff run and show and prove that I'm able to, you know, still play at that level to help a team get a win in the playoffs."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

