Danny Green is Hardly Worried About NBA Trade Deadline

The NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching this week, and as expected, the Philadelphia 76ers have been linked to quite a few players. For a little while, the Sixers were rumored to be looking into bolstering their bench, which would've only cost them a pick and maybe a reserve player or two.

But as the Toronto Raptors continue to struggle this season, it seems their franchise cornerstone Kyle Lowry could be on his way out soon. And according to recent reports, the Sixers are one of two leading candidates for landing Lowry.

If the Sixers do happen to land Lowry, there's a good chance that starting forward, Danny Green would have to be involved for salary matching purposes. Green, who is no stranger to getting traded, is well-aware of his name being thrown around in trade rumors as the deadline approaches.

However, he's not letting it affect his game. Following Sunday night's overtime win against the New York Knicks, Green mentioned that he's not thinking about the rumors. Instead, he's focused on what he can control -- and that's helping win games for the Sixers.

"It's out of my control," Green said on Sunday. "Our focus, our control, is winning games and playing basketball. Whatever happens, happens. Our focus is not. . . We don't even think about that. Trade deadline, trades, that's something I've learned as I've gotten older, to only worry about the things I can control."

Although he's been traded four times in his career, Green never asked for a way out of San Antonio, Toronto, Los Angeles, or Oklahoma City. Yet, he's been dealt and decided to just roll with the punches. That's worked out well for him, considering he's won championships over the last two years.

"I can't control that, so I'm just going to keep on playing basketball and doing my job," Green continued. "If things change and things happen, then they happen. I'll live with it and then go from there. Right now, I'm trying to get this ball club healthy and keep winning games."

The NBA trade deadline is set for March 25th.

