Sixers' Danny Green Named to 'All-Underrated' Team

We are slowly approaching the end of what has been a chaotic regular season for the NBA. As things continue to wrap up, regular season awards have become a growing topic of conversation.

While most discussions surround topics like Most Valuable Player and All-NBA teams, one writer decided to go a different route. John Hollinger at The Athletic made an 'All-Underrated Team' for this season.

In a star-driven league, the supporting cast sometimes doesn't get the credit that it deserves. Hollinger decided to rank ten players this season he feels are the most underrated.

Danny Green found himself on the list, coming in at the number seven spot. His addition has been a major upgrade to the Sixers' starting lineup.

In an injury-filled season like this, availability has been hard to come by. Despite being on the back end of his career, Green has been one of the most available Sixers this season.

Green has appeared in 66 games for the Sixers, tied with Dwight Howard for most on the team.

On the year, Green is averaging 9.5 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 1.7 APG, and 1.4 SPG. His 'three-and-D' play style has been a lift to the Sixers on both sides of the floor.

Adding three-point shooting was at the top of the Sixers' to-do list over the offseason. That resulted in acquiring two veteran shooters in Green and Seth Curry via trades.

Green had a bit of a down year shooting the ball from deep last year for the Lakers, but that has not been the case since arriving in Philadelphia. He has been a reliable outside shooter all season for the Sixers.

His 40.5% from beyond the arc is second-best on the team, only trailing Curry. Green also has the highest volume from deep, attempting just over six threes per game.

When diving deeper into Green's outside shooting, it becomes even more apparent how essential he's been to the Sixers' offense. He is currently shooting 42.2% on catch-and-shoot attempts and is hitting 43.6% of his wide-open threes.

Having that kind of effective shooting is necessary with stars like Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. Green's floor awareness and basketball IQ have made him the perfect complementary piece to the All-Star duo.

Not many players have seamlessly thrived playing off star talent, and Green has made a career of it. Doc Rivers said earlier this season it is no coincidence that Green has always found himself on winning teams.

Between his on and off the court impact, Green has been a stellar addition to the Sixers. He most certainly belongs in the conversation for the most underrated player this season.

