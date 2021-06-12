Danny Green Out for Remainder of Game 3 vs. Hawks

The Sixers and Hawks took the court Friday night for a decisive Game matchup. In the game's opening minutes, the injury bug reared its ugly head.

Multiple teams continue to deal with injuries as we get deeper into the postseason. After dodging a bullet with Joel Embiid, another Sixer has gone down with an injury.

After just four minutes on the court, Danny Green had to exit due to injury. He has suffered a right calf strain and will not return, according to Sixers officials. This injury occurred when contesting a shot.

Losing Green is a huge blow for the Sixers. Not only is he one of the team's above-average defenders, but he is also one of their best outside shooters. Green's leadership on the floor is also something the team will miss.

It will now be on the Sixers' reserves to step up and help fill the void. Players like Matisse Thybulle and Furkan Korkmaz are sure to see a bump in minutes with Green injured.

So far, the duo has done a good job answering the call. Thybulle immediately came in and showcased his elite-level defense. While Korkmaz shortly entered and scored 11 points in the opening quarter.

The play of the starting lineup played a vital role in the Sixers being Eastern Conference's top team this season. If they are going to continue this hunt for an NBA title, they are going to need the services of Green.

It is still unclear the severity of this injury. More information is sure to come after the game. The hope is that the veteran wing will not be sidelined for long.

