Danny Green Gets Raptors, Lakers-Themed Tattoos

Danny Green has had a busy offseason this summer. After wrapping up his lone season with the Philadelphia 76ers, the veteran sharpshooter became an NBA free agent for the first time in years.

Although he had to start looking for a new contract when the new league year started in early August, Green was also focused on planning his wedding. A few days before his big event, Green landed a contract to return to the Sixers.

Now, after getting a two-year team-friendly deal done with the 76ers and finally getting married, Green is working on getting his offseason ink before starting up training camp next month.

Over the weekend, InkedNBA on Instagram posted Green's latest tattoos, which are tributes to the two teams he spent a season with before coming to the Sixers. The first piece he got done was two days ago and was Los Angeles Lakers-themed.

The tattoo features the looks of Hollywood but also includes Orlando's Universal Studios shaped like the Larry O'Brien trophy since the championship was won in the Disney World bubble amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the championship theme, Green also included a tribute to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi, who passed away during the season in a tragic accident, by adding their basketball playing numbers in the piece.

After getting his Lakers tattoo finished, Green added another one to his arm a couple of days later to finally pay tribute to his lone season with the Toronto Raptors.

To no surprise, Green's second tattoo features a raptor for obvious reasons. It also shows the CN Tower, an enlarged look at the Raptors logo, and also has the Raptors claw logo "engraved" in the Larry O'Brien trophy. Below all of that, Green got his No. 19 put on there right below a maple leaf, representing Canada as well.

Those two tattoos came from back-to-back championship stints with the Raptors. Unfortunately, Green's streak ended last season in Philly as the Sixers fell short in the second round of the playoffs. Now that he's back in Philly, Green has another two years to help the Sixers win a title so he can add some more ink to his arms later on.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.