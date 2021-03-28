NewsSI.COM
Search
Sixers' Danny Green Sends Signed Jersey to One of His Biggest Fans

Sixers' Danny Green Sends Signed Jersey to One of His Biggest Fans

Danny Green sent a jersey to his newest fan.
Author:
Publish date:
Danny Green sent a jersey to his newest fan.

Twitter user Lili Gu shared a brief story about her 94-year-old Grandma earlier this month. As everybody in the world spent most of the past year in quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a good time for people to explore new hobbies and learn something new.

Gu's grandma decided to pay close attention to pro basketball and study the NBA. And in doing so, the now 95-year-old decided to take notes highlighting who some of her favorite players on different teams are.

Based on the notes seen, just three players made the list. Two from the Brooklyn Nets and one from the Philadelphia 76ers. As expected, James Harden and Kevin Durant represented the Nets on the list. For the Sixers, it wasn't the usual suspects in Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons. Instead, Danny Green was the new fan's favorite.

So, when the post went viral back in mid-March, Green and the 76ers must've caught the story and decided to do something special for the Green Ranger's newest superfan. On March 27, Gu and her grandma received a surprise package in the mail and it just so happened to be an exclusive Danny Green Sixers jersey.

On the back of the jersey, Green added a message for his newest fan. "Thank you for picking me," Green wrote in silver sharpie. "Here's to 95," he concluded. Of course, Green's surprise gift was much appreciated by his biggest fan as she went on to rave about his recent performances where he was the standout for the Sixers.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.

USATSI_15785061_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Danny Green Sends Signed Jersey to One of His Biggest Fans

USATSI_15716114_168388689_lowres
News

Joel Embiid Resumes Basketball Activities, No Return Set Yet

USATSI_14124547_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Clippers: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Saturday

USATSI_15711046_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers' Daryl Morey Addresses George Hill's Injury

USATSI_14124090_168388689_lowres
News

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Questionable for Sixers Matchup on Saturday

USATSI_15653845_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Joel Embiid Urges Thunder to Build Around Tony Bradley

USATSI_15383357_168388689_lowres
News

Danny Green, George Hill Get Wish to Link up as Sixers Teammates

USATSI_15771808_168388689_lowres
News

Bradley's Departure From Sixers is Bittersweet for Dwight Howard