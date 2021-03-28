Danny Green Sends Signed Jersey to One of His Biggest Fans

Twitter user Lili Gu shared a brief story about her 94-year-old Grandma earlier this month. As everybody in the world spent most of the past year in quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a good time for people to explore new hobbies and learn something new.

Gu's grandma decided to pay close attention to pro basketball and study the NBA. And in doing so, the now 95-year-old decided to take notes highlighting who some of her favorite players on different teams are.

Based on the notes seen, just three players made the list. Two from the Brooklyn Nets and one from the Philadelphia 76ers. As expected, James Harden and Kevin Durant represented the Nets on the list. For the Sixers, it wasn't the usual suspects in Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons. Instead, Danny Green was the new fan's favorite.

So, when the post went viral back in mid-March, Green and the 76ers must've caught the story and decided to do something special for the Green Ranger's newest superfan. On March 27, Gu and her grandma received a surprise package in the mail and it just so happened to be an exclusive Danny Green Sixers jersey.

On the back of the jersey, Green added a message for his newest fan. "Thank you for picking me," Green wrote in silver sharpie. "Here's to 95," he concluded. Of course, Green's surprise gift was much appreciated by his biggest fan as she went on to rave about his recent performances where he was the standout for the Sixers.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.