Morey Provides Promising Update on Joel Embiid's Health

Injuries were an unfortunate theme to this crazed NBA season. The condensed schedule took its toll on teams and led to multiple superstars getting sidelined for extended periods in the regular season and playoffs.

Joel Embiid has battled injuries his entire career, and this season was no different. The MVP runner-up had not one but two scares that could have gone much worse than they did.

The first instance came in March against the Washington Wizards when Embiid landed awkwardly coming down from a dunk. He eventually was helped off the court after suffering a bone bruise. This injury cost the All-Star center ten games and possibly the MVP award.

Embiid's second injury scare also came against the Wizards, but this time in the postseason. After another ugly spill that caused his leg to buckle, he exited the game, having played only 11 minutes. It later came out that Embiid had suffered a small tear in his meniscus.

Hearing meniscus tear, many instantly assumed the worst. Embiid had no intentions of letting his dominant season end on such a sad note and rejoined his team on the floor after missing just one game.

As we know, the Sixers eventually fell to the Atlanta Hawks in a shocking second-round upset. Since the season came to an end for the Sixers, there has been little chatter about how the franchise big man was rehabbing his injured knee.

Following the NBA draft on Thursday night, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey gave an update on Embiid's health.

"Joel [Embiid] has been in the gym. He was in the gym today, working on his game. He has a plan with our medical staff, and we feel good about it. We are not concerned about him medically at all," said Morey.

Based on this update, it does not appear that Embiid will undergo surgery before the start of next season.

Heading in last season, Embiid emphasized getting his body into proper shape. The results were evident as he was of the league's most dominant players.

Hearing that Embiid is back in the gym and working closely with the medical staff is an encouraging sign. He continues to put in the extra work to help take his game to the next level.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.