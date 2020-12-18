Doc Rivers, Ben Simmons Spoke About Trade Rumors on Thursday

Ben Simmons' name was trending on Twitter late on Thursday night as several reports came out regarding his availability on the trade market. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers have displayed a "willingness" to include Simmons in a trade for Houston Rockets superstar James Harden.

Although talks have not gone far and a deal isn't close to being finalized, the report itself could've still left Simmons second-guessing his place on the Sixers. In order to avoid any issues regarding the rumors, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers reached out.

"None of this has started from us," Rivers said on Friday night just hours before the Sixers' preseason finale. "I gave Ben a call last night, but I'm not going to share what we said. You know, it's unfortunate, but it's a part of our business. It is what it is."

Since joining the Sixers this offseason, Doc Rivers and Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey has made it clear they have no intentions of trading Simmons or Joel Embiid away. Morey spoke out and stayed true to his word following the reports on Thursday night, but Rivers still felt a need to grasp how Simmons was feeling.

"I always just call a player to check on them and get a read from where they're at," Rivers explained. "I feel very good about our conversation, and now we can just move forward from it." The chances of the trade rumors going away will remain slim as long as Harden remains in Houston, but Rivers seems to feel good about where things are at with Simmons as his name continues to pop up.

